Heartstopper season 3 premiere date, more details at Netflix

If you are excited to dive into the world of Heartstopper once more, we’ve got great news!

Today, the folks at Netflix revealed that on Thursday, October 3, the latest season of the romantic series is going to be coming back. Not only that, but there is a new teaser over here featuring the music of Billie Eilish. This is one of the streaming service’s most-loved shows, both in terms of fans and critics alike. The show is going to introduce new challenges throughout the upcoming episodes, but also some happiness at the same time. Don’t we want that for Charlie and Nick at this point?

For a few more details, go ahead and check out the full season 3 synopsis below:

Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie. As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realise that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges. As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn’t go to plan.

We know that there are going to be some new additions to the upcoming season, with Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter) seemingly being one of the more notable ones. This is a show that already has a dedicated audience, and we think the priority has to be continuing to make this love story appealing to them. In announcing the premiere date for season 3 so early, what Netflix is smartly doing here is giving themselves plenty of time in order to promote it. That never hurts with a show like this … even if it is also easy to sit here and wonder why we’re stuck waiting for more than four months to see the show back.

What do you most want to see moving into Heartstopper season 3 over at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates.

