Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS, May 13, 2024?

Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? Are we about to see more of what happens with these characters after that big birth last week?

Well, this is where we do have to come on board here and be the bearer of bad news, as there is not any more of the show on the air tonight, instead, the plan here is to bring it back this fall with a new season. Last week was the finale! Hence, why we ended up having such a big life event, plus that outstanding cameo from Toni Braxton.

The best news that we can share about the upcoming season is the simple fact that you are going to see more episodes potentially than season 6, which was delayed substantially by both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Now, there is a chance for everything to change and we’re beyond excited to see what the next chapter is going to look like comedically. Everyone will be in a slightly different place and yet, the central relationships between Calvin and some other characters still exist.

If there is any one large question that we do still have right now, it is simply this: Are we about to be seeing the final season? We say this mostly because a larger number of shows than ever seem to be ending with season 7 — think Young Sheldon, The Good Doctor, and Station 19 as prime examples. The big reason why we are seeing more and more of this is due to the fact that there are a lot of cost considerations that come in with a show after season 7. Hopefully, the ratings here are good enough to keep it from happening here — and also, let’s just hope that the cast and crew remain as excited as ever to keep this going.

