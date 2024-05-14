Deal or No Deal Island season 1 finale: Who won?

Who won the first season of Deal or No Deal Island on NBC? We absolutely were excited to learn heading into tonight’s episode!

Of course, with that being said, we went into the episode not feeling super-optimistic that it would be Boston Rob who took home the title. It felt a lot like the last episode ended the way that it did to convince people to watch the final episode, especially since he was by far the most popular out of any of the contestants who were left. Aron was easily the most-popular of the newbies introduced this season and unfortunately, he is also now gone from the competition.

With all of that being said … this is just us theorizing about where things were going to go entering the finale, as we also needed closure on who the banker was going to be. Sure, all signs pointed to Howie Mandel, but who knows? This show could always find a way to surprise us…

Well, the first thing we should note here is that Amy and Jordan were the final two — Rob’s penalty from last week took him out, and from there, Stephanie had the lowest amount of money in her case. Jordan then beat Amy in a face-off and now, she gets a chance to face off against the Banker in a battle for the final case.

So what did Jordan leave with?

Think the grand total of $1.23 million, the biggest offer in the history of the show. We honestly would have left even before that, but kudos to Jordan for sticking to her guns and leaving with a heck of a lot of money. She now has a chance to do everything that she wanted with the money, and honestly left with more money than most other reality shows out there.

