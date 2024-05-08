Deal or No Deal Island renewed for season 2 at NBC

For everyone who is eager to dive into Deal or No Deal Island over at NBC, know this: More is on the way!

Today, the network officially confirmed that the Joe Manganiello-hosted reality competition will return after drawing solid numbers throughout season 1. (A press release notes that it is more than doubling its live numbers when you factor in DVR figures and streaming.) We’ve been hopeful for more of the show ever since casting notices started to show up during the episodes; however, those alone were not confirmation of anything, given the fact that this may have just been the producers trying to get a head start in the event it was brought back.

In a statement, here is what Corie Henson, Executive Vice President of Unscripted Content, had to say about the show coming back:

“With expert gameplay, adventure and a new layer of strategy, the reimagined ‘Deal or No Deal Island’ had fans on the edge of their seats, just like the original … A huge thanks to our crew and the biggest gamer of them all, host Joe Manganiello. Together we’re thrilled to be back with another season that will be sure to test the contestants and the Banker’s limits.”

Meanwhile, Sharon Levy, Chief Executive Officer of Endemol Shine North America, added the following:

“It was incredible to see how audiences immediately took to the new format of ‘Deal or No Deal Island,’ welcoming Joe Manganiello and the Banker’s guests into their homes and bringing new life to the iconic IP … We’re thrilled that NBC has picked up a second cycle and eagerly anticipate seeing how the Banker will physically test and mentally challenge a new season of contestants as they compete for a transformative jackpot.”

When will season 2 premiere?

There is no specific date as of yet, but our hope here is that there’s going to be a chance to check it out when we get around to early 2025 — this is the perfect midseason should that could be placed almost anywhere.

