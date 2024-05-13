When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 6: Destroying Higgins

You have to give When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 6 credit for breaking the mold, and delivering arguably one of the most important stories of its entire run.

By and large, we know that this show is meant to deliver heartwarming stories that are meant to make you feel comfortable and warm — yet, Hope Valley is just like any other place where there are terrible people who do turn up here and there. Thomas Higgins may be one of the worst people to ever set foot in the town — he is a power-hungry, misogynistic man who uses his title at the schoolboard to gaslight and control women. He worked to try and play Elizabeth tonight, much as he tried to many years ago. He has preyed upon a number of women over the years and after yet another unwanted advance and threat tonight, Erin Krakow’s character was able to rely on people like Nathan, Lucas, and Rosemary for support. They all believed her, and worked to hatch a plan to ensure that Higgins was stopped in his tracks for good.

What did that entail? Well, for starters, having Nathan listen in on a conversation about some events from the past — and after that, have Lucas see more of his true nature and work to build a case against him. Higgins is suspended, and will likely face serious consequences.

Not only did the writers do a great job tackling this subject (which impacts many women today, unfortunately), but they also worked in order to ensure that Elizabeth found some peace after the fact. She shared a moment with Nathan in the end, but there was a cognizance to make it more about their friendship and how much they care about each other.

Rest assured, there is still time for romance down the road. It does not need to be rushed now.

