Blue Bloods season 14 episode 10 preview: Peacemaker Danny?

Come Friday night, you are going to see Blue Bloods season 14 episode 10 arrive — is this really the finale? CBS is promoting it that way, even though there is technically still eight more episodes coming this fall.

So what lies ahead through this episode? In addition to the promo that you saw last Friday for this episode, the network is airing an extended preview now that features Danny getting involved in a dust-up involving another cop, played by Elementary alum Aidan Quinn. As it turns out, the character is angry for a pretty particular reason: Someone who was previously convicted is being let out on the streets, and it is someone who could be a danger to a lot of people out there.

Throughout this upcoming story, just be prepared for this story to hit a number of critical notes. We will have a chance in here to see Danny play peacemaker, but also remind this fellow cop that there is a right and wrong way to go about things.

Ultimately, we do think that this story for Danny will be front and center for most of the hour. Not only that, but you also are going to see him paired up with Gormley for a part of it.

Where is Baez in all of it?

Well, let’s just say that this remains to be seen, mostly when it comes to her presence in this episode at all. She has been absent from some stories before but rest assured, she will be back this season. We’ve just hit a point in the show’s run where certain regulars are absent from occasional episodes, as tough as that may be to process.

