Beacon 23 season 2 episode 7 spoilers: The last before finale

As you prepare for Beacon 23 season 2 episode 7 next week on MGM+, there is, once again, going to be a different focus. After the story this weekend focused more on Aster’s past, we’re going to dive more into everything from episode 5 again — and close to the finale!

For those who need a reminder, season 2 is only eight episodes long — and this means that things have to move rather quickly. Are we going to get answers to the Artifact and some of the show’s other mysteries in the final two episodes this season? Maybe, but it does also feel like the producers are leaving the door open for a season 3. With that, don’t be shocked if there are a few loose ends and things that are not completely wrapped up.

To get a few more details now on what’s to come, go ahead and see the full Beacon 23 season 2 episode 7 synopsis below:

Imprisoned by the Sybarrans, Halan and Iris must work together to reclaim the beacon; Halan’s past catches up to him.

The title for this episode is “Free,” and you can argue that on some level, this is tied directly into what is going on when it comes to Halan and Iris being captured. However, at the same time we tend to think there’s a chance that things are going to be a little bit more complicated than this. All things considered, how can they not be? This is the sort of show that should love to keep you on your toes and guessing — even when it comes to titles!

We do remain fascinated by both the story and the world-building here. Do we still wish there were a few more answers to key questions? Well, that’s a hard thing to ignore at this point.

What do you most want to see moving into Beacon 23 season 2 episode 7?

What have you also enjoyed about the season overall? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way all about the show.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







