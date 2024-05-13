Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere date: Ideal rollout

Is the wait almost over when it comes to an Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere date? Well, there is at least a chance! Hulu has already indicated that there will be news on the show at some point this week; it may not be about a premiere date, but there is a chance.

(We’ll go ahead and say our worst-case fear now — they’re going to announce that this is the final season. We may not want it, but this doesn’t feel like the sort of show that is going to go out forever.)

So let’s just say that the announcement is tied in some way to a premiere date. How are the stories going to be rolled out this time? We know that Hulu has some shows like The Bear that arrive to you all at once, which is both a blessing and a curse. Sure, it is fun to binge but at the same time, it does limit the amount of conversation. Only Murders in the Building is one of those series that does benefit from having discussion out there over the course of several weeks.

If we did have to wager a guess here…

Well, let’s just say that when season 4 premieres later this summer, you’re going to get the first two episodes right away, and then one a week until the finale. This is what they’ve done as of late, and there is not much of a reason to deviate from it. The two episodes are a great way to get viewers hooked, and then you can move into having one a week from there on out.

As so many of you more than likely know, the central question at the heart of season 4 is clear: Who killed Sazz Pataki? Jane Lynch will be around a lot in flashbacks, and we should get a chance to learn that there was so much more to Charles’ stunt double than initially meets the eye.

