3 Body Problem season 2 renewal: A May 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn about a 3 Body Problem season 2 over the course of May? This is a show with a lot of ambition and yet, there are no guarantees.

After all, just think for a moment about all of the promotion and buzz that surrounded season 1! This was the first offering from executive producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss since the end of Game of Thrones, and like it, this was an incredibly expensive adaptation. Reviews were mixed and while it seemed to perform well upon launch, since that time we have started to see the attention start to slowly dissipate. Netflix’s binge model has to be one of the culprits of that; is the show itself the other?

Well, what we’re getting at here is a relatively ambiguous spot when it comes to the future of 3 Body Problem now. There is a chance that we’ll hear about the show’s future this month, but is there a guarantee that it will be good news? Hardly.

If the streaming service is still interested in ordering another chapter, there is a case to be made for waiting another month or so and seeing if word-of-mouth starts to spread a little bit more and it can pick up more viewers. After all, in a couple of weeks we will have arrived to the end of May sweeps, which is an era where broadcast TV does generate more headlines. There could be a pool of new viewers looking for something to watch, so we’ll have to wait and see if 3 Body Problem is one of the shows they choose to look at.

If you do want to see another season…

This is one of those instances where we would say to recommend the series to your friends! After all, we are still at a point where not much is guaranteed when it comes to the future.

What do you most want to see moving into a possible 3 Body Problem season 2?

When do you think it will premiere? Go ahead and share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

