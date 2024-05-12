YOU season 5 premiere date: A potential schedule?

As so many of may be aware at this point, YOU season 5 is currently in production — and there is so much to be excited about here! This is the final chapter of the Penn Badgley drama, and of course we imagine that eventually, the story is going to be building towards a dramatic end.

Will Joe Goldberg survive what lies ahead, or stay out of prison? From what we have seen so far, it is easy to assume that the character will get his just desserts; however, we’re just going to have to wait and see on this.

Now, we have felt for a good while that season 5 is likely not going to premiere until we get around to the first half of 2025, but how exactly will Netflix schedule it? We recognize that once upon a time, the streamer was known for giving you episodes of all of their shows at once. However, that has since changed, and we have seen them move more in the direction of giving you episodes in bunches. We actually saw this with YOU season 4 when it streamed more than a year ago.

For the time being, our sentiment is that season 5 is going to follow a similar schedule. More than likely, you will get the first four or five episodes, a pause, and then the remainder. At the end of the day, this is simply the idea that makes the most sense for them to execute. Not only does it keep subscribers around long, but it also gives them more opportunities to have the show be in discussion. That is something that the streaming service misses out on when they go strictly for the binge model.

What do you most want to see moving into YOU season 5, and how do you think that Joe’s story will conclude?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

