Grimsburg season 2 premiere date hopes over on Fox

Following the season 1 finale today on Fox, do you want to know more when it comes to a Grimsburg season 2 premiere date? Well, of course we’re thrilled to lend a helping hand with that!

The first thing that we should honestly say here is quite simple: There is more of the animated comedy coming! It was actually renewed well over a year ago, before audiences actually had a chance to see any of it at all. Why do this? Well, a show like this takes a long time to produce and properly animate, and the early renewals are a way to ensure that there is an element of continuity. Fox can then better assess the ratings later and figure out if they want to do a season 3 or not.

(For those wondering, the live ratings for Grimsburg season 1 do leave a lot to be desired — however, at the same exact time we’re in an era where the majority of viewers are online and watching after the fact.)

So when are you going to be seeing the next batch of episodes? the absolute earliest here is more than likely going to be fall, but we’ll have to wait and see if that turns out to be the case. Fox could easily wait until midseason and use the show as a fill-in.

If we are the network, really the biggest priority from here on out has to be this: Finding a way to get a show like this some bigger numbers. On paper, you can easily argue that Grimsburg deserves a bigger audience than what it has at the moment. Is it going to find a way to get it? That comes down to a company that needs to figure out a strategy for a lot of its shows. Arguably, they have not had a breakout hit since The Masked Singer, and that is a series that has been on the air now for a rather long time.

