Why did Bailey Bass leave Interview with the Vampire on AMC?

Why did Bailey Bass leave Interview with the Vampire leading into the show’s season 2 premiere? Are the start of tonight’s episode, you got a reminder of her exit and honestly, this is not something that all shows out there address head-on. Delainey Hayles is replacing her as the vampire, who of course has an extremely important role within the larger story.

So, if you are curious about what transpired here, note that a recasting was obviously not a part of the plan. However, at the same time crazy things do transpire sometimes within the television world.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now for more Interview with the Vampire videos!

At the time the recasting was first confirmed, here is what Bass had to say in a statement:

“Due to a variety of unforeseen circumstances I’m unable to return to Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire for the second season … Playing Claudia has been a dream role and an incredible ride. I wish Delainey the best of luck in taking over. I cannot wait to watch. I’m extremely appreciative of AMC, the producers, Jacob, Sam, the crew and, of course, the wonderful fans.”

Meanwhile, here is some of what AMC had to say:

“Bailey Bass is a talented actor who did a remarkable job bringing the character of Claudia to life in Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire. For a variety of reasons, Delainey Hayles will appear as Claudia in season two … We are grateful for Bailey’s unforgettable performance in season one and wish her nothing but the best.”

While Bass has never elaborated on the reasons for her exit, we know that she remains rather busy — after all, she has a prominent role in the Avatar film franchise.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Interview with the Vampire, including more on the future

What did you think about Bailey Bass’ performance on Interview with the Vampire?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







