The Sympathizer season 1 episode 6 spoilers: Last before finale

As you get yourselves prepared to see The Sympathizer season 1 episode 6 over on HBO, there is especially one thing we can note. The finale is right around the corner!

So with next week being the penultimate story on the network, what can we say about it? Well, it is one where there are sure to be some big moves but above all else, one where things are going to be even messier from start to finish. From the start, this show has done its best to create a pretty complicated picture of life in this era, and that is going to continue. At this point, it is best to be prepared.

Below, you can check out the full The Sympathizer season 1 episode 6 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

Convinced that the General’s plan is doomed to fail, the Captain makes it his mission to trace the General’s funding and ingratiates himself with the Congressman. His desperation grows as he searches for ways to expose the military operation and to achieve his ultimate goal: to save Bon.

Are all loose ends going to be tied up?

We do tend to think the answer here is yes, at least by the finale … and there are a number of different reasons for it. Take, for starters, the simple fact here that this show is based on a book and within that, there is going to be a pretty clear beginning, middle, and end to what you see. Beyond just that, you should also note that Robert Downey Jr. is a pretty darn busy guy. Do you really think that he’s going to be able to do a show like this for some incredibly long period of time? That is a pretty tricky thing to buy into.

