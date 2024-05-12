Is Call the Midwife new tonight on PBS? Season 14 talk

Is Call the Midwife new tonight on PBS? If you are eager to get more of the heartfelt British import, you are very much one of many!

Unfortunately, the bad news here is that you won’t be seeing any more of it for the immediate future. Last week served as the season 13 finale, which means that we are going to be stuck waiting a good while to get to the other side of that cliffhanger.

Is Trixie going to be back on the show? Well, the major thing that we can share is that Helen George’s return has already been confirmed. However, the jury is still out about Olly Rix, who plays the character of Matthew. We saw him head off to America to try and turn his career prospects around. Whether or not he’s going to be able to do that, of course, remains to be seen. The same goes as to how much we’re even going to hear about it.

For now, the biggest thing that we can say first and foremost is that you are going to have a chance to learn more about what lies ahead in the months to come, as season 14 is already in production! The Christmas Special is, as per usual, the first thing that is being shot. After that, we’ll see the show navigate more to its traditional stories that move through a year in time with the midwives and Sisters at Nonnatus House. Things will change slowly, and you are probably going to cry here and there.

If you are worried that season 14 is going to be the final one, don’t worry — the show has already been renewed for a season 15, and we will revisit the final-season discussion at that point. In theory, it does feel like the series can go on however long the people involved want it to.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

