CSI: Vegas season 3 episode 10: Series finale details…

As you prepare to see CSI: Vegas season 3 episode 10 on CBS in a matter of days, let’s start things off by saying this: The end is here. “Tunnel Vision” is the series finale, and unfortunately he cancellation came at a time when the episode was already written.

What we are trying to say here is rather simple: There is a good chance that this episode is going to end with some sort of cliffhanger. It may not be what we want and yet, it is something that we’re already doing our best to prepare for. This may not be the end of the franchise overall, but it is very-much the end of this particular show.

For more details, check out the full CSI: Vegas season 3 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Tunnel Vision” – After an explosion in a bio lab, the CSI team races to determine which nerve agent left one of their own unconscious, while the others explore a dangerous underground tunnel to find another CSI who got kidnapped during the blast, on the series finale of the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Sunday, May 19 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Rather than being worried too much about the ending, let’s just say that we’re grateful for this journey. Back when the original CSI ended so many years ago, the last thing that we ever anticipated was an opportunity to revisit this world in any form. Because of that, we are just grateful for the opportunity to see some more crazy and unique cases — plus, the brand of escapism that only this show provides. Somehow, it does manage to stand out within a sea of procedurals even still.

What do you most want to see moving into CSI: Vegas season 3 episode 10?

How do you think that the series finale is going to conclude? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates that are coming in the near future.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







