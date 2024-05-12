Monsieur Spade season 2 renewal: A May 2024 update

Are we going to learn some more information about a Monsieur Spade season 2 renewal over the course of May 2024? There is certainly a desire for more, especially since there are still a lot of questions following season 1. Are Sam Spade and Teresa about to become a proper mentor and protegee? Is the mysterious Virginia from the finale going to return for a larger role?

We should go ahead and recognize that the first season from Tom Fontana and Scott Frank was billed as a limited series and yet, these shows are often temporary until they aren’t. Clive Owen himself has noted that so long as the same creative team is involved, he would love to come back. It does feel like there’s still metaphorical meat on the bone.

At present, we are still intrigued about the prospects of a Monsieur Spade season 2 happening, but it feels doubtful something will be announced this month. It may make more sense to see if Owen gets a nomination for an Emmy over the summer, and that would be the perfect way to get a marketing push underway for another season. Another option? That the show (a co-production with AMC and Canal+) manages to perform well all over the globe.

If we do manage to get a season 2…

Well, let’s just say to be prepared to wait for it. Given that everyone involved here is fairly busy, we’d consider it a gift if we ventured back into Spade’s world before 2026. Of course, if it arrived earlier, we would certainly be pretty pleased.

If you have not watched the first season yet, check it out on AMC+! It is such an immersive and captivating story, and the follow-up to The Maltese Falcon you did not know you needed.

