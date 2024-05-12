Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2: Who is Vincent Orlov?

As we do get ourselves prepared for Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 next month, why not introduce a new character in Vincent Orlov? This is someone who is going to appear in four episodes throughout the Paramount+ series, and he could prove to be a major thorn in the BAU’s side.

What’s the reason for this? Well, he may not be an UnSub in his own right, but his ties to one could prove to be rather frustrating for Prentiss, Rossi, and the remainder of the team.

According to a report coming in from TVLine, Ray Donovan alum Brian White is going to be playing Orlov, described as “Elias Voit’s shady attorney. Voit utilizes Orlov as his “cat’s paw” to gain footing against the BAU while he’s locked in an isolation cell.” Voit was of course the Big Bad of season 1 and while we’re sure that the FBI would love nothing more than to be away from him, it’s rather hard all things considered. The team is stuck in a position where they are forced in a lot of ways to operate alongside him, thanks in part to the oh-so-mysterious Gold Star. This organization is shrouded in mystery, save for the fact that Voit seems to know something about them and that could be useful to much of the team.

Ultimately, the biggest thing to note at the moment is that in addition to Voit and Orlov, we certainly think that there are going to be plenty of other problems that will come the BAU’s way — also, some of them could end up being a surprise. That is precisely the way the producers want things, no?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

