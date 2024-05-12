Evil season 4: Could it set some viewership records?

For those who have not heard for whatever reason, Evil season 4 is coming to Paramount+ when we get around to May 23. This is very much exciting, but also a bit bittersweet. After all, it is the final season.

How are we here already? Unfortunately, the streaming service decided that this would be the end, even if the cast and writers all clearly love this job. It is one of the reasons why Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, and many others have all promoted the first seasons arriving on Netflix as hard as they have as a way to potentially boost viewership.

Have we seen Evil on the streaming service’s top ten charts here and there? Absolutely, and it does lead to the following question now: Could this help to set a Paramount+ record for the season 4 premiere? Or, will Netflix viewers just hope that the fourth season arrives there someday, on the platform that they already have? This is the tricky thing when it comes to a move like this.

In the end, though, what we can say with a certain measure of confidence is that the enthusiasm for more of this show is, perhaps, about as high as it has ever been, and there is potential for some particularly strong ratings. Think how the third season ended! There were some big jaw-droppers in there, whether it be whatever is going on with Kristen’s husband or, of course, the idea that Leland seems to have used her egg for the most nefarious of purposes possible. Michael Emerson’s character is the ultimate cockroach of this world — somehow, he constantly finds a way to stick around, even on occasions where you would think he wouldn’t.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

