The Good Doctor season 7 episode 9: Does Claire have cancer?

We know that on paper, it is pretty darn easy to be excited to see The Good Doctor season 7 episode 9. Claire is coming back!

However, it is the circumstances surrounding the character’s big return that could make everyone nervous. Is the show bringing Antonia Thomas back just to kill her character off? Well, for now, let’s just say that this is our fear. The promo for this episode indicates that despite initial hope from a biopsy, it turns out that she has breast cancer and this is something that needs to be dealt with. (Why does Claire have to continuously deal with trauma, even when she is barely on the show?)

Given that The Good Doctor already killed off Perez in this final season, we are hoping that this is something that is treatable and Claire’s story ends on a high note. After all, for the time being it does not seem like there is all that substantial a reason to kill this character off — and it’s certainly not something that we’re angling to see play out here.

As for what else is coming within this episode, here is a reminder that you’re going to be seeing Shaun clash with Dr. Glassman over Hannah staying with him and receiving pills, which he deems to be unethical. Glassman is doing what he thinks is best long-terms, even though he also recognizes what some of the consequences are. Shaun’s always seen the world differently when it comes to these sort of things, so we can’t say it is a shock that we’ve reached some sort of impasse here.

The only mystery that remains is whether or not these stories will be tied up at all in this episode, or saved in some way for the finale.

