Chicago PD season 11 episode 12 promo: A huge serial killer twist?

Chicago PD season 11 episode 12 is coming to NBC in just a matter of days — so how intense is the story going to get? Well, in a word, very.

For a good chunk of this season, we have seen Hank Voight and the rest of Intelligence wrapped up in a dangerous serial killer investigation. They know as well as anyone just how consuming this investigation is going to be, and the sort of stakes this could have for the entire community.

Now, things could be getting so much worse before they start to get better. Per the promo for episode 12, Voight is going to be tipped off about the notion that the killer is actually a police officer. Given the careful away in which they operate, this may not be a huge surprise … but it obviously could lead to some sort of a public panic. It would absolutely raise questions about this person being hired and from there, the ability of the department to sniff this person out.

Whatever happens in episode 12 (directed by Jesse Lee Soffer, by the way) will carry through to the finale, and then parts of it could even connect to the already-renewed season 12.

What is the big question at present?

Well, let’s just say that this is not altogether complicated. It has to be whatever the plans are at this point when it comes to Hailey Upton’s exit. Does this whole serial-killer investigation take such a toll on her that she needs to step away? That’s one possibility. We just hope that she makes it through all of this alive. Of course, it would also be great in the event that we actually see Soffer appear on-screen as Jay Halstead, but we’re trying not to elevate our expectations too much at the moment.

