Alert: Missing Persons Unit renewed for season 3

Despite a lot of serious questions about its future, know this: Fox is happy to bring Alert: Missing Persons Unit back for another chapter.

According to a report from Deadline, the drama series has a season 3 order and beyond just that, things are going to be done in a pretty specific way behind the scenes here. Basically, the network has worked out a cost-cutting measure with studio Sony where the show is basically staying in production from season 2 moving into season 3, which means that a lot of episodes are going to be banked in advance. This could actually prove even more useful in the event of an IATSE strike this summer, something that does appear to be a possibility. (We certainly hope that the AMPTP do learn their lesson here after the lengthy strikes of last year — why would we want to go through a lot of this insanity again?)

The timing of this renewal publicly makes a lot of sense, especially when you think about the fact that the season 2 finale is just a few days away! This allows viewers to sit back and relax in terms of the long-term future … even if they are also worried at the same time about what’s ahead for some of these characters.

If there is one bit of advice we have moving into the third season of the show, it is simply this: Embrace being weird and surprising! This show has the involvement of John Eisendrath behind the scenes, a man who certainly did a lot of weird and wonderful things over on The Blacklist. Our sentiment, at least for now, is that the more that Alert can try to stand out from the crime-procedural pack, the better off it is going to be at the end of the way.

Related – Get prepared for the Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2 finale

What do you think about Alert: Missing Persons Unit being renewed for a season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates coming before too long.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







