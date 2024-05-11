Shogun season 2 renewal odds grow, but is it guaranteed?

For a good while now, there have been questions aplenty about whether or not a Shogun season 2 is going to be coming to Hulu. After all, the first season proved to be a runaway success, and is certainly going to have potential for massive awards consideration at the Emmys.

The biggest thing that has been holding the show back? Well, that’s rather simple: The fact that the first season really offered a defined beginning, middle, and end to the story. There is not necessarily a need to continue it, especially since most of the source material has already been covered.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, star and producer Hiroyuki Sanada has inked a deal that could potentially lead to him returning as Toranaga in the event the show actually comes back. However, there are a number of obstacles currently in the way of making that happen, so it is going to take a good bit of time before anything is known here one way or another. There would need to be the right story, you have to ensure a lot of key players are involved, and then there is everything when it comes to the budget. After all, the first season of Shogun was an incredibly expensive endeavor and one of the priciest projects that FX has ever put on the air. By virtue of that, of course there are questions of if they could pull it off again.

We do think that the enthusiasm would be there to step into this particular world … but maybe also hesitation. Sometimes, what is good about TV is that it ends! Not everything needs to last forever, and it would be foolish for us to assume that this is anywhere close to necessarily for the bulk of “limited series” that were originally introduced as such.

