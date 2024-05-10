Constellation canceled on Apple TV+, no season 2 ahead

If you were hoping to see a Constellation season 2 at Apple TV+ at some point down the road, we understand if you’re feeling bummed.

According to a report from Deadline, the sci-fi drama is not going to be coming back for another chapter. While the first season did give you a certain amount of closure, at the same time it did still leave the door open for more — especially when you consider what we saw in the final moments of the finale.

The thing that always makes renewals difficult, especially at a streaming service like this, is how not everything is altogether clear when it comes to ratings. This is a service that does not tend to release all of their numbers publicly, so there are a lot of instances in which we are left to sit around and wonder whether or not a show is actually doing well.

So even though Constellation may be over, we also do think that the folks at Apple remain committed to making some good things happen when it comes to this genre. After all, remember for a moment here that they still have For All Mankind, and are in the midst of a show in Sugar that has at least some genre elements.

Why cancel a show like this?

Well, let’s just say that it is probably a combination of viewership mixed in with budget. If they do not believe that there is enough of a financial upside to keeping a show going, they will go ahead and cancel it — even if that is something that leads to some audible moans of frustration from the viewer base. We just hope that the cast and crew do get some opportunities to move on to some other good stuff in the near future; we absolutely know that the talent is there.

What do you think about Constellation being canceled over at Apple TV+?

