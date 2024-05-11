Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, May 11, 2024?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Given that we are in the midst of May sweeps, this is the time when you expect new episodes.

Luckily, this is where we can come in and give some great news — there is a new episode tonight! Not only that, but you have a great host at the center of it here in Maya Rudolph. We are always going to be thrilled in the event that you have an alumni come on board, and that is especially the case when it is someone who plays such a wide range of characters. She’s also got a show on the air in Loot that she may be more than happy to promote right now.

Of course it remains to be seen what classic characters or impressions that we are going to be seeing from Maya during this episode, but we tend to think she will bring us something. Also, she’s probably as good as you are going to get when it comes to random surprises and/or being game for just about anything. Given that she’s also got such a rich history of doing great things on the show, we also would not be shocked if there are some fellow former cast members who turn up!

Joining Maya as a musical guest for this episode is Vampire Weekend and if you head over to the link here, you can see them in a promo with cast member Kenan Thompson. Kenan is also continuing to have one of his incredibly underrated seasons as a cast member — we know that he’s gotten his flowers more over the past few seasons, but we don’t think it needs to stop at this point. Where would the show be without him?

