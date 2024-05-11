Special Ops: Lioness season 2 premiere date hopes after renewal

If you missed the recent news on the subject, Special Ops: Lioness season 2 is officially coming to Paramount+ down the road! With that being said, there is a twist here in that technically, the show is just being called Lioness as we move forward, which really doesn’t mean all that much. The biggest thing that is significant is mostly just that we have a chance to see some of these characters continue to shine.

Also, is it too much to hope that we end up seeing Aaliyah back? While a lot of major characters from season 1 are confirmed to return, her future does remain somewhat up in the air.

Let’s go ahead and get back now to the focal point of this article, which is talking all about when we are actually going to see more new episodes back. As exciting as it is to have this renewal, at the same time we’re also still aware of the fact that we are going to be waiting a long time for more. Nicole Kidman, for example, has been busy working on Nine Perfect Strangers, while executive producer Taylor Sheridan has Yellowstone and 1923 still on the docket to work on. (He also has some other shows out there, busy these are the ones that he writes the bulk of the scripts for.)

At this point, our estimation is that season 2 of Lioness will come out at some point in 2025, and we tend to think personally either the summer or the fall. The good thing about a show like this is pretty simple — even though it may take a while before filming is underway, it should actually be able to turn some of these episodes around in a reasonable amount of time after the fact. This is something that a lot of Sheridan shows have become known for over the years.

