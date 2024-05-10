Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS, May 10, 2024?

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? We know that we are getting close to the end of the first half of the final season. Are we almost there?

Well, without further ado, let’s just go ahead and celebrate the good news, shall we? The Tom Selleck drama is going to be back in just a matter of hours! Given that there are only two episodes left until a long summer break, there is almost sure to be a lot of good stuff crammed into everything across the board. This episode coming up will feature more Joe Hill, a surprising fight, and then also a storyline that could put Sean Reagan in a little bit of a spotlight.

Below, you can check out the full Blue Bloods season 14 episode 9 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

“Two of a Kind” – Danny gets involved when Sean becomes the latest victim in a series of robberies on Sean’s college campus. Also, Erin grows suspicious of an overworked attorney who she believes isn’t acting in his client’s best interest; Eddie and her partner, Badillo, investigate an apartment burglary in which the tenants suspect their landlord; and Frank is livid when he learns Jamie and his grandson, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), were in a physical altercation in public, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, May 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Are Jamie and Joe ever going to work through their issues?

Personally, we hope that this is something that they do figure out in this episode — there has been animosity here for a while and honestly, it would be nice if this is worked through by the end of the season 14A finale.

