9-1-1 season 7 episode 8 promo: Is Bobby about to die?

Next week on ABC, you are going to have a chance to dive into 9-1-1 season 7 episode 8 — so what will you be seeing throughout?

Sure, it would be great if there was a storyline coming up that was of the happy or pleasant variety — unfortunately, that’s not what we are getting. Instead, the forefront of this upcoming episode could be another way to deal with Bobby Nash facing more trauma from the past — and that is certainly not an easy thing for him to deal with.

What we know right now is that Amir wants revenge for that infamous fire with Bobby for so many years ago, and he may be willing to do whatever he can in order to get it. This is setting up a violent confrontation and something that Bobby may not be able to survive here. He’s going to have to figure out if there is a way to talk Amir down and personally, we don’t think that this is going to be an easy thing to do here at all. Why would we be confident about it, given that there is no real reason to feel that way?

The only optimism that we have in terms of Bobby making it through this is the idea that the producers couldn’t possibly want to move forward without Peter Krause … right? This isn’t even the guy’s first life-threatening situation this season, as we also had everything that happened with the cruise ship earlier on.

There is one other thing we gotta wonder about now

Why are there so many cheaters within this world? We’re mostly saying this in the contest of the new Eddie storyline, which absolutely is leaving us a little frustrated. Sure, we recognize that this stuff happens, but does it in the sheer volume that we are seeing here? This is where the questions come into play.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

