Fargo season 6 renewal: A May 2024 update

What are the chances that we learn something more about a Fargo season 6 over the course of May 2024 — is it possible at all?

If there is a silver lining that we can hand over from the start here, it is that season 5 was never promoted to be the final chapter. There were questions that it could be once upon a time, but times have changed. Remember that we’re coming off of one of the most successful seasons in years with Juno Temple and Jon Hamm front and center. A high bar has been set; yet at the same time we also tend to think that creator Noah Hawley is up for a challenge.

So will we get some season 6 news this month? We would love nothing more and yet, at the same time it feels incredibly unlikely that something will come to pass. As for the reasoning why, just look at the fact that Hawley is still working on Alien, a show that is currently being shot in Thailand. This is such an ambitious project that working on both it and Fargo concurrently would be nearly impossible. An ideal possibility here would be that around the time that Alien comes out, Noah could get together season 6 of the crime anthology, and then jump back into the other franchise for more there.

When you consider all of this…

It does feel like the earliest we could expect a season 6 renewal is later this year. Even if that happens, we still have a hard time imagining that more of the series would come until 2026. Anything beyond that simply feels unrealistic at the moment.

Our prediction? If we do get a season 6, it will likely be some sort of period piece.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

