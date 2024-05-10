The Girls on the Bus season 2: Are there conversations?

Following the finale on Max this week, it makes perfect sense to want The Girls on the Bus season 2 at some point down the road. This is not meant to be a limited series where we’ve already seen the end! (We are in this weird era where we have to qualify this a lot of the time, as there are so many shows out there that have already ended.)

Ultimately, we recognize that the final decision on the show’s future is going to be up to whatever the people at Max decide. They do not release any viewership figures publicly, which means that we are all in this position where we have to sit around and wait.

At the very least now, we can go ahead and say this: There is at least room for more stories, should producers want to tell some of them. Speaking on the subject to TVLine, executive producer Rina Mimoun confirms that she and fellow EP and author Amy Chozick have discussed another chapter:

Yes, we have [talked about more]. Essentially, we would be going into the general [election], and the biggest shift in terms of what that looks like, which is kind of funny, is just from the setting standpoint. The girls get off the bus and onto a plane, which I did not know, and I thought that was really interesting.

Then we’re following the general, so we’d be following our Hot White Guy storyline, and we began to crack what his deep, dark secret is, which we sort of planted in the episode [with] Kimberlyn and Eric’s wedding. We finally meet the incumbent Republican, so that would be a piece of the story. We’d see what the landscape of our fictitious world actually is. And from the macro piece, the girls are, essentially, trying to dig up the dirt on Hot White Guy and find out all of his deep, dark secrets…

Given the salacious nature of politics in this country, it feels like a foregone conclusion that there are more stories to tell and will be for years. Whether or not we actually get to see them is what remains to be seen.

