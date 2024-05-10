Fallout season 2 faces even higher expectations, thanks to ratings

Just in case you needed another reminder that Fallout season 2 has a high bar, we’ve got it courtesy of the latest numbers.

According to some new Nielsen streaming numbers that have been released via Deadline, the video-game adaptation managed to generate, in total, a whopping 2.9 billion minutes viewed from April 8 until we got around to April 14. This is easily a record for a Prime Video series, as it toppled out Reacher and a number of other hits across the board.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for Fallout videos!

If you are wondering how the Ella Purnell – Walton Goggins series got such an early season 2, this is clearly all the evidence that you needed for it. Fans of the games got just about everything that they want from the show, even if there are some questions about Shady Sands and how it fit within the timeline of the source.

The only bit of bad news that we can really give here is mostly just the fact that we’re going to be waiting for a long time to actually see Fallout back on the air. Just be sure to remember that a show like this has a ton of special effects and locations, and this is not the sort of thing that you piece together in a few months. You are basically making a streaming TV version of a blockbuster movie, one that just so happens to have around 50 or so minutes of content around eight different episodes.

Now, let’s just hope that season 2 gives us New Vegas, a bunch of familiar faces, and comedy galore. Of course, we wouldn’t be mad if we have a few cameos who are mixed in here from the source material, as well.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Fallout now, including what other insight on what’s to come

What do you most want to see on Fallout season 2, no matter when it premieres?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







