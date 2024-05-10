Top Chef season 21 episode 9 preview: An elimination twist?

As you get yourselves prepared to see Top Chef season 21 episode 9 on Bravo next week, is there any one thing that you should expect?

Well, we are on the other side of Restaurant Wars and by virtue of that, we’ve reached a point that all of the contestants who are left are pretty significant contenders to win the whole thing. They all may think that they know what the show is like, but that’s of course before the producers are about to throw some other wrenches into the mix!

If you saw the promo already for what lies ahead, then you know that there is another twist that is about to work itself into the show. For most of the series’ history, the most recent elimination challenge is the major factor in who is told to “pack their knives and go.” Is that about to change? Well, it looks like there is a legitimate chance of that! Does this mean that elimination is going to be cumulative, or based on something else? We’ll have to see, but this installment will of course have your typical combination of Quickfire and Elimination Challenges. (One of them will involve cooking more indigenous cuisine.)

Below, you can check out the full Top Chef season 21 episode 9 synopsis with some other insight on what lies ahead:

Kristen is joined by judges Tom and Gail for this week’s Quickfire Challenge as the chefs are tasked to create dishes featuring cranberries in a unique way.

One thing that is certainly on our mind personally at this point is the simple fact that there is still a double elimination looming and at some point, it could be coming to pass. Is this going to be the occasion for it? At the very least, it makes a certain amount of sense given that you want to do it before the tail end of the season.

What do you most want to see moving into Top Chef season 21 episode 9?

At this point, is there anyone in particular you are rooting for? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates ahead.

