All American season 6 spoilers: Taye Diggs returning

If you wanted another reason to be excited for All American season 6 later on this season, let’s go ahead and note this: Taye Diggs will be appearing!

According to a new report from Deadline, the actor will be making an appearance as Billy Baker leading into the May 20 episode of the series. This helps to set the stage for the 100th episode, which is coming up a little later this month.

Now, of course there is a big, story-related question that is fair to wonder about leading into this episode — how do you make this happen? After all, remember that Coach Baker died last season, and that was a turning point in the lives of so many characters. We tend to think it’s coming in either a flashback or dream sequence, which certainly feels fitting given that characters would be thinking often of him.

As for why All American would want him back for an encore, that’s a pretty easy thing to explain, all things considered: We are talking here about a fantastic actor! It just makes sense to bringing someone of his caliber back for another appearance, especially in the event there is closure on Spencer’s story in season 6. Remember that in the event we get a season 7 of this show on The CW, it could look and feel different than anything else that we have come to see so far. That could be a way for the network to keep it on the air while cutting costs.

(Personally, we would argue this — if you are just going to reboot the series after this season, we’d almost prefer this just being the end of the road. Why continue it along?)

Related – Check out some more news on All American now, including what else is coming this season

What do you think we’ll be seeing from Taye Diggs during his All American season 6 appearance?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates coming.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







