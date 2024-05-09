House of the Dragon season 2: Emma D’Arcy & Olivia Cooke video

Do you want another reason to be excited heading into the House of the Dragon season 2 premiere on HBO next month? Well, why not reflect courtesy of some of the people we love the most from the world of the show?

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new video featuring Emma D’Arcy (Rhaenyra) and Olivia Cooke (Alicent) as the two reflect on some specially memorable scenes from the first batch of episodes. Each of them share a laugh here and there, and their dynamic remains endlessly entertaining to watch. They had some great marketing videos for season 1, so we’re not surprised that HBO and Max wanted to keep that going moving into the next chapter.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

Now as we move forward on the show, the irony here is that D’Arcy and Cooke’s characters are diametrically opposed. Sure, Rhaenyra and Alicent were once the closest of friends, but everything has now changed over who has a right to the Iron Thrones — and also, a violent incident in the skies. The Dance of Dragons is now upon us and with that in mind, things are going to get progressively more violent as time goes on.

Also, it is our personal feeling that this season is about to become so much more expansive than anything that we saw back in the first season. After all, both the Green and Black factions are going to start to look elsewhere in Westeros for support — having dragons is only going to get them so far at the end of the day.

Rest assured, more previews are coming leading up to the premiere of the show next month.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on House of the Dragon now, including a few more videos behind the scenes

What are you most excited to see moving into the House of the Dragon season 2 premiere at HBO?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







