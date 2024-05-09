Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 premiere date: May update

What more is there to say about Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 moving into the month of May? Obviously, the demand is there — after the last entry in the Monsterverse, it is probably there more than ever before!

Of course, this is where we do have to bring the hammer down when it comes to both the good and bad news.

So, where do we start? Well, a good place is noting that there will be a season 2 for the show! That renewal was announced not too long ago, and it cements further the commitment to learning more about the oh-so-mysterious organization, Hollow Earth, and everything else that has been brought up.

Oh, and this is where we should also note the bad news: You aren’t going to get any premiere date news this month. Heck, you’ll be lucky if you get a lot the rest of the year! This is one of those shows that has a really long development time, which is of course a symptom of all the special effects and how long it takes to get all of the hours of content together. We are confident it will prove worthwhile, but it’s clear there is no real reason to rush anything along at all.

Our current premiere date estimate

We tend to think that summer or fall is a pretty reasonable guess. Not only does that give everyone involved time to make more stories, but that also likely will plant it nicely amidst a lot of the other Monsterverse projects down the road. Remember that in addition to another season of this show, there are also plans for at least one spin-off! This is a universe that is not looking to slow down in any form in the relatively near future. Prepare for that now.

