The Girls on the Bus season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Max?

Following the finale this week on Max, what can we say when it comes to The Girls on the Bus season 2? Is there a chance it comes back?

Before we go too far into this piece, we should make the following clear: This is not necessarily a limited series, which we could be easy to assume based on source material. The political subject matter does always make things complicated, but there could be ways for the story to continue. All you need is a great story and, hopefully, a chance to bring a lot of the cast back!

So what is going to be the main determining factor in having this happen? Well, let’s just start things off here by saying: Viewership versus budget. How many people watch the show? Also, does the cost work for that specific viewership? The Girls on the Bus is not a series with some huge array of special effects and with that, we do tend to think it can be made for a little less money than some others. However, it also streams on a service that has been notorious for cutting content ever since the Warner Bros. Discovery deal first went down.

In the end, what we are trying to say here is rather simple: Things could go either way. It feels fair to say that we should really expect anything to happen at this point.

If we do get a renewal…

We do think there’s enough time to be hopeful that you will get a chance to see more episodes at some point in 2025. Of course, a lot of that would depend on the timing of the renewal and beyond just that, when filming actually kicks off and what some of Max’s priorities are in terms of their schedule. That is also important in its own way here, and it is out of the cast and crew’s control.

