So Help Me Todd season 2 episode 10 spoilers: The series finale

We wish it wasn’t so and yet, here we are — So Help Me Todd season 2 episode 10 is set to be the series finale. Will there be closure? We want it, but that doesn’t mean that it is going to happen.

After all, a lot of the indications that we’ve gotten so far are ones that suggest that there is a cliffhanger at the end of the final episode. Could that change when it comes to an edit or two? We’re not so sure that anything is that easy. The writers had a plan devised here from the start and personally, we tend to think that they are going to see that through.

Based on what we know about the So Help Me Todd finale, it is really going to be a celebration of everything we’ve come to love over the years. There will be plenty of drama, a few funny moments, and also some rocky relationships.

To get a few more details on what lies ahead, check out the full So Help Me Todd series finale synopsis below:

“The Tooth Is Out There” – While Margaret tries to save her struggling law firm by taking on a case involving a large cosmetics company with deep pockets, Todd is determined to crack an important FBI investigation that will seal the fate of Crest, Folding & Wright, one way or another, on the series finale of the CBS Original drama SO HELP ME TODD, Thursday, May 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

No matter how the show ends…

Can we at least celebrate the fact that it existed in the first place? It was such a delightful throwback to a blue-sky era of TV and if it existed in an different era, we like to think it could have gone four or five seasons, at least.

