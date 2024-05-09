Is 9-1-1, Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, 5/9/24?

Is 9-1-1 new tonight over on ABC? To go along with that, are we going to get more of Grey’s Anatomy and then also Station 19? As you would expect, there is a lot to get into here, and further details to share!

Before we go further, though, let’s just go ahead and reveal some of the good news — new episodes of all three shows are coming in just a matter of hours! You will see one series go directly into the next as per usual, and there are going to be some painful storylines across all three of these series.

If there is some sort of recurring theme that is present in all of them, let’s just say that it has a lot to do with the past. Check out the synopses below for some more insight on what’s to come…

9-1-1 season 7 episode 7, “Ghost of a Second Chance” – Maddie and Athena investigate a case surrounding an abducted mother and child as Hen and Karen learn more about Mara’s family history. Meanwhile, Eddie grapples with unresolved feelings for someone from his past.

Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 7, “She Used to Be Mine” – An unexpectedly complex case brings back painful memories for Simone. Jules and Blue make a high-stakes bet on who can finish their procedure log first. Richard suspects Winston is avoiding him.

Station 19 season 7 episode 7, “Give It All” – The crew responds to a call at a local park, only to have their assumptions challenged by the Tulalip Tribe when they arrive. Meanwhile, Maya confronts her past, and Carina goes on the offense.

If you need a quick reminder…

All of these shows are airing pretty short seasons due to the strikes, and we just have to hope that there’s some great stuff ahead in the short amount of time that is left.

