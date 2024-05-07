Big Brother 26 premiere date revealed at CBS

If you have been wondering when Big Brother 26 is going to be premiering over at CBS, wonder no more!

Today, the network officially confirmed that on Wednesday, July 17 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, the summer reality sensation will be back. There are certainly still a number of other details that need to be revealed, including the length of the season and, of course, the eventual houseguests taking part. There will be time to share a lot of that down the road.

This season, the plan is for Big Brother 26 to air on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, interestingly at the same time every single night. This may be a way to help them avoid at least some confusion. This should be the schedule until at least late September, which is when we expect some of the typical fall shows to come back on the air. From there, we could see Big Brother on the move, though once again some of that will be based on how long the season ends up lasting.

Personally, the only thing that we hope for here is that the show once again stays away from returning players. They worked well for Reindeer Games in the winter, but in this social-media era it’s really hard to have a number of familiar faces who already know each other in the game — the potential for pre-game alliances is too great and beyond just that, everyone has the self-awareness that can make watching the show more frustrating. Ideally, Big Brother is at its best when you are leaning into the social experiment aspect of it.

For those wondering, we’ve yet to hear anything that suggests that live feeds will be going anywhere for the season — the Paramount+ subscriptions are one of the biggest assets the show has at the moment.

What are you most interested in seeing when it comes to Big Brother 26 at CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates on the way, and we don’t want you to miss them.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







