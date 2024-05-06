Young Sheldon series finale: New Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik tease

The Young Sheldon series finale is airing in just a week and a half, and that remains an absolutely crazy idea to think about! After all, doesn’t it feel like yesterday that the show was first starting off?

We know that for a lot of people, the desire was there to see Jim Parsons back in the flesh for the final episode of the CBS show. We’re getting that, and Mayim Bialik at the same exact time! If you head over to TVLine, you can see some photos of the two of them as adult Sheldon and Amy, years presumably following the end of The Big Bang Theory series finale.

So what’s changed for the two of them? They certainly come across as more settled and matured in the photos, but also don’t look radically different from where we last saw them. Several items from The Big Bang Theory are present in what may be Sheldon’s office, and the two of course will always have their Nobel Prize at the same time. A photo of that is sitting behind them.

One of the questions that we hope that the Young Sheldon finale answers is simply this: Why has the narrator Sheldon told us this story over the years? Is it just because of his desire to explain his past, or to even correct some of the irrational comments that he made on the original show, when he was younger and a little more immature. We do think it’s been a fun and valuable story to get, even if at times some corrections from established canon have been a little weak. (Take, for example, how Young Sheldon managed to explain away George Sr. “cheating” when that was not actually the case.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

