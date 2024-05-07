Palm Royale season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following the events of the season 1 finale this week, is there going to be a Palm Royale season 2 over at Apple TV+?

There are always a number of things that you can wonder about and say with a show like this, especially when there have been so many opinions out there on whether or not there would be more. We know that there were some places that classified the Kristen Wiig dramedy as a limited series, but that is not necessarily the case. As a matter of fact, a writers’ room is already open for more episodes! (Nothing has been officially decided as of yet.)

Speaking to Collider about the future of the show, here is what star Leslie Bibb had to say:

There’s a writers’ room that’s open, and we’ll see. Apple doesn’t okay anything until they see numbers, but I’ve heard rumblings. Wiig said, “Oh, my God, I can’t wait for you to see what would happen.” It’s pretty wild. It’s pretty exciting. From what I heard, I was like, “Oh, my God, no, she doesn’t!” What I love about the show and what feels like you can glean from the show when you watch it is what I felt when I walked into the writers’ room. I was in the writers’ room, pre-writers’ strike, and it was like no writers’ room I’d ever walked into before. Everybody was so happy. [Creator] Abe [Sylvia] said they always end on a high note. Even when they’ve beaten down an idea, they stop when they’re at the top, so everybody can go home with their brains buzzing with the what ifs. It was all these cool human beings in this writers’ room, and they were all excited and pumped. Abe really knows how to nurture a creative spirit. From the writers’ room to the actors, he’s a very generous person. I think if we get a Season 2, it’s gonna be pretty wild.

Odds are, we will have a chance to hear something more about the future over the next couple of months — or, at least that’s what we tend to think at the moment. Given that the writers are already at work, it behooves everyone involved here to come up with an answer sooner rather than later — that would also make it so that we could new episodes earlier, as well!

