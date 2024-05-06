The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 premiere date: A May 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn something more about The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 over the course of May 2024?

There are of course so many angles that we can take within this article, but let’s just start with a basic progress report — if you were not aware, production is past the halfway point! Everyone is working hard to bring the Michael Connelly adaptation back to the small screen, and we do think that before too long, we’ll start to hear more in terms of what to expect.

Does that mean that we’ll also get some premiere date news soon? Not necessarily. At present, our sentiment is that the powers-that-be at Netflix will perhaps make a larger announcement over the summer, as they have no real reason to rush anything before then. So long as we have a chance to see the series back at the end of the year / early 2025, we’ll be happy. This is not one of those shows that has an absolutely-insane post-production window, so we don’t think that we’re going to be necessarily waiting later than that to get at least the first part of the season. Given that The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 aired in bunches, we tend to think that season 3 is going to do the same thing.

Is there a chance that we’ll also get a season 4 renewal before too long? It’s probably premature to assume anything right now, but let’s just say that it feels pretty darn likely. This is one of those shows that has an incredibly faithful legion of loyal fans, the sort who are going to check out this show no matter when it airs. Even though Netflix does have a tendency to cancel shows early, this isn’t some gigantic-budget affair similar to a Stranger Things. We do tend to think there is a lot left in the tank.

Let’s just cross our fingers and hope for other insight soon…

What do you most want to see moving into The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 over on Netflix?

