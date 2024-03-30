The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 premiere date, filming update

Just in case you are interested in getting more insight about a potential The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 premiere date at Netflix, we can at least say this — we have a better sense of where things stand right now behind the scenes! Given that knowledge is power, we’re glad to at least pass along a little bit here!

For now, here is some of what we can say. In a new post on Twitter, author Michael Connelly confirmed that the latest season of the drama has reached the halfway point of production. This does mean that the door could be left open for a premiere at some point late this year, though nothing is confirmed at present. (Connelly made it clear that nothing has been decided.)

One of the good things about The Lincoln Lawyer, beyond of course the content that you get, is the fact that it’s one of those shows that can be filmed and turned around within a fairly short period of time compared to ones with a ton of special effects. That’s not a luxury that a lot of other series get on Netflix, and it is probably one of the reasons why the streamer likes have it around so much. (Also, it performs well.)

Ultimately, the great thing about this show (and many other Connelly adaptations in general) is that you have a good sense of what you’re getting from the moment you come on board. There is something that is refreshing about that, and it is also a good opportunity to immerse yourself for a few hours.

Whenever we do get a premiere date announced…

Our sentiment is that there will probably be either a trailer or at least a few other details revealed not too long after the fact! Netflix will put their all into getting the word out, especially since this is one of those shows that does not have to end anytime soon.

What are you most excited to see moving into The Lincoln Lawyer season 3?

When do you think the show is going to be coming back? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back for other updates.

