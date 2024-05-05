Stranger Things 5 premiere date: May 2024 hopes

What are the chances that we learn more about Stranger Things 5 between now and the end of the month? We are inching closer to news coming out.

Now, the first thing that we should really say here is quite simple: Production for the series is ongoing. It started early this year but, unfortunately, we are still a LONG ways away from it being done. At one point, the plan was to see the final chapter of the story before we got to the end of 2025; however, that was before the strikes came into play and slowed down filming.

If Stranger Things was the sort of show with a moderate most-production budget, it would be easy to sit here and say that a 2025 release would be no problem. However, it has a ton of visual effects and the episodes are often extended. This is why early 2026 cannot be written out; or, it is possible that you see the first part of the final season in late 2025 and the second in early 2026.

Is it possible that you’ll get more clarity on all of this over the rest of the month? For now, it feels best to write all of this up as “unlikely.” The best-case scenario is that someone clarifies what year we’ll at least see the show back, but even that may be an announcement for later this year. Whether it be the Duffer Brothers or Netflix, the focus right now is still on making sure these episodes get filmed and everyone gets what they want there. After all, there is still going to be time to get to everything else later on.

After so much waiting, let’s just cross our fingers that the show sticks the landing.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

