NCIS: Sydney season 2 premiere date later than planned; why?

If you were hoping to see NCIS: Sydney season 2 this fall or even in the summer, you have to be pretty disappointed. Why? Well, per the new CBS schedule, you could be waiting until January, at least, to venture Down Under once more.

Based on the information that the network released today, the spin-off is now slated for Friday nights in 2025, where it will air as a part of a schedule that also includes Fire Country and the eighth season of SWAT. The Shemar Moore series will move to 10:00 p.m. Eastern, which will then allow the Australia-set series to air at 8:00.

While it is hardly a surprise to be waiting until midseason for any network show these days, the one surprise with this is that NCIS: Sydney is actually going to start filming earlier than the other remaining shows in the franchise — this is one of the reasons why it was so easy to anticipate that it could air over the summer.

Do we still think that it will have a fair share of viewers checking it out? Absolutely, but it also feels wrong to anticipate that it will post anywhere near the same sort of numbers that we saw for it this past fall. Remember that the series did benefit greatly from being one of the only scripted shows on the schedule due to the industry strikes; it will be a part of a more competitive landscape, and also airing on a night that is historically difficult after a pretty sizable wait between seasons. We’ll obviously still hope for the best, but it is best to have expectations in a pretty reasonable spot.

In the end, the hardest part of this wait is just knowing that season 1 ended with an absolutely-bonkers cliffhanger. Where do you ultimately pick up some of the action after this?

