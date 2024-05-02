House of the Dragon season 2: New Matt Smith reflections

The premiere of House of the Dragon season 2 is coming to HBO next month, and there is SO much more to be excited about! We’re prepared for more trailers, teases, and some other fun content — for the sake of this piece today, let’s just say we’ve got something more from Matt Smith as well as Fabien Frankel.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new video featuring the two actors who reflect on some memorable moments from season 1. We think this is importantly mostly in terms of categorizing some of the big moments to keep in mind for season 2. If you don’t have the time to re-watch all of season 1 (understandable), this is a great way to further set the stage for what lies ahead. The more opportunities we get to refresh ourselves, the better!

For Smith in particular, absolutely this feels like this should be a really great season. Remember that he and Rhaenyra are now leading the Black faction in the war against the Greens, otherwise known as the Dance of Dragons. Most of the first season can be really seen as a perfect setup in order to ensure that all of the major players are identified, and we fully understand the motives. Anytime that you see family in this sort of position where they are splintered apart, it is easy to understand why they are happening.

We know already that the battle sequences in season 2 are going to be epic; let’s just hope that every other part of the story feels equally so at the end of the day.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

