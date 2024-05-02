When Calls the Heart season 12 hopes: Latest ratings update

Are we inching ever closer to getting a When Calls the Heart season 12 renewal over at Hallmark Channel? Of course, we want it! Now, it mostly comes down to when the powers that be are going to make that decision.

We’ve said it a few times in the past already, but it is worth reiterating: The most important thing that will determine the show’s future is rather simple: The ratings! If the numbers are still there, you gotta have confidence in the future! We know that Hallmark looks at more than the live numbers, but those are the only ones made available to us on the outside looking in.

So based on the latest info, what can we say? Well, the Erin Krakow series is staying steady! This past episode generated just under 1.8 million live + same-day viewers — even if it is a slight decrease from the week before, it is almost even with the average for season 11. The show is only down about 6% in total viewers versus season 10, which is an impressive retention rate given that a lot of other shows tend to lose between 10-15% between one season and the next. That is largely due to the fact that “Hearties” are among the most dedicated of any fanbase on television, and there has been so much frequent evidence of this over the years. It is one of the reasons why a season 12 is extremely likely.

As for whether or not this could be the final season, that remains to be seen — we have said this before but at this point, When Calls the Heart feels like it has entered that territory where the show will last however long the parties involved want for it to. Hope Valley is definitely one of those communities where there will always be a story to tell.

Related – Want to see more information entering the next When Calls the Heart episode?

Are you feeling confident about a When Calls the Heart season 12 based on the ratings?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are so many other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







