Law & Order: SVU season 25: Mariska Hargitay on Benson, Stabler

As we get ourselves prepared for the next new episode of Law & Order: SVU over at NBC, why not discuss Benson and Stabler further?

After all, let’s face it — there are few other potential couples on TV that generate the attention of the two of them. Ironically, a lot of this has happened in spite of the fact that they haven’t even appeared on the same show this year. Crossovers have been at a minimum amidst a hectic production schedule, but there is still a chance that something could change down the road … right?

Well, let’s not rule things out for the time being. Speaking to Variety, Mariska Hargitay indicates that there is still a future for her and Christopher Meloni’s characters, no matter how things shake out:

“We want to hold the tension, and do what’s right and truthful for both characters.”

The quote that has generated the most publicity online is where Hargitay explains how a scene of Benson holding Stabler’s face (previously seen in a teaser) did not make the final cut:

“To be honest with you, Chris and I thought it should go one way and the powers that be didn’t, so it got changed at the last minute, that near kiss … Obviously Dick gets final say. It’s his show and he didn’t want that.”

Why didn’t he want it? Well, we understand keeping tension … but there have been people ‘shipping these two for countless years! Pairing the two up at this point would actually be one of the most exciting frontiers that the writers could really explore at this point, mostly because the two of them have gone through so much over the years. There is such a deep and complicated history that can be thoroughly explored here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

