NCIS season 21: Wilmer Valderrama has no plans to leave

For a good while now, we know that NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama has had another project in the works — a new version of Zorro. It does suit him well given 1) his affection for the property and 2) his experience with horses.

While it is easy to be excited for him to take on this new challenge, does it mean that we’re going to be seeing him depart the the crime procedural? In a word, no. We’ve been wanting some sort of clarity on his future for a while and new a new interview with TV Insider, Wilmer confirms that “NCIS has been and will be my home for a while.” This means that whatever he does with Zorro will be worked out in some shape or form — it may just mean that he is incredibly busy for a while.

If you do want another tease for what lies ahead in the finale, the actor reveals that Nick may actually have a big role in influencing the future of one Jessica Knight, which we are absolutely excited to see play out:

“We are continuing to cultivate that relationship between Torres and Knight … Torres is going to be very instrumental in the rebirth of Special Agent Knight. And I can’t tell you much more because the finale is going to be very definitive and it’s going to do a reconstruction and deconstruction of what you think you knew about her. And eventually, Torres will take a different role. Torres might end up being a major influence on her in that next chapter. The season finale is going to dictate a lot of what’s going to be dynamically between these two for next year.”

All of this makes us hopeful that Knight will be sticking around — we’re certainly nervous, given that the synopsis for the upcoming episode suggests that she may be getting some sort of opportunity from Vance — is it a spot in the Far East?

What do you think could be coming for Torres and Knight in the NCIS season 21 finale?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

