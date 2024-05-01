Doctor Who season 14 episode 5: EP teases epic, expensive story

Just in case you were looking for any specific Doctor Who season 14 episode coming up down the road, can we recommend episode 5?

Ultimately, we will have to wait and see how things go from a quality point of view but at the same time, we’re elated already about the early buzz that is out there about it. One of the things that is so great about this new era is the ambition that comes with it. Sure, we understand the reservations that come with the Disney+ partnership but at the same time, you have opportunities to do things that you never could before.

With that in mind, why not turn things over to Russell T. Davies? Speaking about this further to SFX, here is what the showrunner had to say:

“Episode 5… I remember talking to Steven Moffat about that in around about 2010. We couldn’t have afforded it. It was just a vague idea, ‘Oh, you can do this and that’ and it just didn’t go any further. We needed the money … Once you see episode 5 you’ll go, ‘I get what you mean.’”

We tend to think that this could go for a couple of episodes this season and who knows? Maybe even something in season 15. Having the larger budget and greater opportunities is a part of what excited Davies to come back to this show, which is really trying to usher in a new generation with Ncuti Gatwa as the lead. If you have seen some of the previews already for what lies ahead, then you know that Disney is really working to bring in a lot of new viewers. That may also be why they are calling this “season 1,” so that they don’t end up scaring away newcomers.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on Doctor Who, including other details on what else is coming

What are you the most excited to see entering Doctor Who season 14?

Do you like the epic episodes, are the ones that are a little bit more intimate? Share in the comments and once you do, come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







