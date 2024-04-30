Interview with the Vampire season 2 spoilers: Louis as narrator

As we prepare to see the Interview with the Vampire season 2 premiere on AMC in just a matter of weeks, why not talk the story itself?

After all, it is important to remember this — much of what we’re seeing in the past is told through Louis’ lens. This is his story of his travels as a vampire, recollected to the best of his ability. We do think that he wants to be honest and impartial, but isn’t it hard? We all want to have a feeling that we are the hero of our own story, even if we come with a number of flaws.

Of course, with all of this said we do think that Louis has the ability to be more reflective in his approach than a normal human — that comes with being around for so long! It is easier to look back on events when you have proper time to analyze them.

In speaking on this further to TV Guide, here is at least some of what Jacob Anderson had to say:

“It’s not necessarily that Louis is a quote-unquote unreliable narrator … He is, because what he’s saying is completely subjective. But I think it has just as much to do with how something felt, the feeling of a person or the feeling of an experience, than it is him actively trying to deceive anybody … He’s really, genuinely trying to find the closest thing to an objective recalling of events that he possibly can.”

Of course, one of the harder parts of this could be Armand, largely due to one thing: The fact that he is still intertwined in him. You certainly know a little bit about how one can see the world through rose-colored glasses…

